Blackpink and Selena Gomez to launch new single

SEOUL • After the successful collaboration with Lady Gaga on the hit song Sour Candy, Blackpink are back for more.

This time, the K-pop girl group will be joining forces with Selena Gomez.

The American singer confirmed the news on her social media, saying that fans can expect the single to drop on Aug 28.

"So so excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out on August 28th," Gomez wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday.

However, she did not disclose the title of the track.

Meanwhile, Blackpink's How You Like That video has reached 400 million views on YouTube on Aug 9, 43 days after its release.

According to The Korea Herald, this feat makes it the fastest video to reach the milestone among all K-pop music videos on YouTube.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK