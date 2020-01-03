BigBang singer Daesung cleared by police over prostitution activities in building owed by him

Fans of K-pop group BigBang have started a new year with one fewer worry.

While former member Seungri is still in limbo with no charges filed by the authorities despite lengthy investigation into his alleged misbehaviour, member Daesung has been cleared of wrong-doing.

In 2018, broadcaster Channel A reported that the basement and four upper storeys in an eight-storey building in Seoul - that was owned by Daesung - were used for improper purposes.

Daesung, 30, in his defence, said he had left operational matters to other people and that he had no knowledge of the alleged illicit business activities.

He revealed that there were already tenants when he bought the building.

On Thursday (Jan 2), the police said Daesung would not be charged after they wrapped up their investigations that also focused on whether there was drug use in the building.

But the police said 56 people connected with five illegal businesses in the building could face charges of violating the Anti-Prostitution Act and Food Sanitation Act, reported the allkpop portal.

Daesung has reportedly sold the building which he bought in 2017.

Seungri, 29, was among many artists swept up in a K-pop storm which broke out early last year. He has been accused of procuring prostitutes for would-be investors.

Recently, singers Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon were sentenced to jail terms of six years and five years respectively for gang-raping a woman in January and March in 2016.