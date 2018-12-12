Beyonce paid at least $4 million to sing in pre-wedding gig in India

MUMBAI - How much does Beyonce charge for a 45-minute private concert?

Pundits said the American superstar could have pocketed US$3 million (S$4.1 million) to US$4 million when she performed on Sunday (Dec 9) in Udaipur, India.

Her star turn was a big talking point at the lavish pre-wedding festivities celebrating the marriage of Ms Isha Ambani, 27, daughter of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Mr Anand Piramal, 33, son of another business tycoon.

Beyonce set a party mood with songs like Crazy In Love, Naughty Girl and Perfect, and went through several eye-catching outfit changes, reported the Hindustan Times.

Her bill was part of the US$100 million that was estimated to have been spent in all on the wedding, which took place in Mumbai on Wednesday (Dec 12), reported Bloomberg.

But Bustle magazine noted that Beyonce does not top the chart tracking who makes what at private gigs.

That distinction goes to Jennifer Lopez, who can charge up to US$5 million a performance.

Related Story Wedding guests of Indian tycoon's daughter fly in on over 200 planes

Billboard magazine also previously reported that Texas billionaire David Bonderman paid rockers Rolling Stones US$7 million to perform for an hour at his 60th birthday party.

But if you are a mere millionaire, you can still stretch your dollar by booking, say, Christina Aguilera or Mariah Carey, who each reportedly charges US$1 million.

And while you may not be able to afford Beyonce's bill, you can still get her husband, rapper Jay-Z, to make your event memorable. Just pay him US$1 million.