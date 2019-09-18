Best F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2019 weekend parties

SINGAPORE - The Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019 is so close you can almost smell the burning rubber. From track-side after-party action, to the best F1-themed raves around town, check out these high-octane race parties that are taking place from tomorrow till Sunday.

AMBER LOUNGE

Best known as the glamorous VIP after-party with free-flowing champagne and fashion shows, Amber Lounge - favoured by F1 drivers - celebrates its 12th edition in Singapore.

This year's headliners are British acts, singer Ella Eyre and DJ Sigala, who collaborated on the dance music tracks Came Here For Love and Just Got Paid.

Where: Temasek Reflections, Millenia Walk, 1 Temasek Avenue

When: Sept 21 and 22, 11pm to 6am

Admission: Individual passes start at €420 (S$637) on Saturday and €780 on Sunday, go to amber-lounge.com/singapore. VIP tables start at €9,000.

Info: E-mail singapore@amber-lounge.com or call Amber Lounge's Monaco number on +377-97 77-16 34.

THE PODIUM LOUNGE



PHOTO: THE PODIUM LOUNGE



From a Spice Girl to a Game Of Thrones star, The Podium Lounge plays host to an eclectic mix of international performers over each of the three days of the race weekend.

Melanie C, aka Sporty Spice, is on DJ duty, hitting the decks tomorrow; musical comedy troupe The Cuban Brothers take the stage on Saturday; and British actor-singer-songwriter Raleigh Ritchie, best known as Grey Worm from the hit HBO fantasy show, closes out the celebrations on Sunday.

Where: Grand Ballroom, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue

When: Sept 20-22,10pm to 4am

Admission: General admission $188 via www.podiumlounge.com or $218 at the door. VIP tables start at $1,688

Info: Visit podiumlounge.com/sg, e-mail robbie@podiumlounge.com or call 9459-5211

BAR ROUGE RACE THE NIGHT



PHOTO: BAR ROUGE



For a panoramic, sky-high view of the track and live screenings of the on-track proceedings, hit up Bar Rouge at Swissotel The Stamford.

The party continues after the broadcasts, with British DJ Andy Purnell tomorrow, Thai DJ group Bangkok Invaders on Saturday, and a line up of local DJs including Kenneth Francis and Styluxtakut on Sunday.

Where: Bar Rouge, Levels 71 & 72, Equinox Complex, Swissotel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road

When: Sept 20-22, 6pm till late

Admission: Race The Night 3-day passes (inclusive of one drink a night) are available for purchase at $60 before 10.30pm and $90 after 10.30pm. Single-day passes start at $25 (tomorrow and Saturday, before 10.30pm), $35 (Sunday, before 10.30pm). Minimum age of 18 for women and 21 for men.

Info: www.barrougeclubs.com/sg. For reservations call 9177-7307 or e-mail Bar.Rouge@Swissotel.com

RACE WEEKEND AT MARQUEE AND AVENUE SINGAPORE



PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



Singapore's largest nightclub Marquee Singapore ushers in its first F1 weekend with a slew of parties. American DJ Ruckus takes to the decks with his mix of hip-hop, urban and electronic dance music tomorrow, while Guatemalan-American, bass-loving DJ Carnage takes over on Saturday.

American DJ and YouTube personality Chantel Jeffries closes out race weekend on Sunday at swanky underground lounge Avenue with her brand of dance-pop and house tunes.

Where: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue and Avenue Singapore (entrance via level behind Marina Bay Sands Theatre bus stop)

When: Sept 20 - 22, 10pm till late

Admission: Tickets from $58 at the door at Marquee, minimum spend of $200 a person at Avenue for table bookings

Info: For table enquiries visit marqueesingapore.com/vip-tables, or e-mail avenue.reservations@marinabaysands.com or call 6688-8680

CE LA VI PRESENTS F1 NIGHT RACE WEEK 2019



PHOTO: CE LA VI



On race day on Sunday (Sept 22), Ce La Vi - located atop Marina Bay Sands - will be transformed into Soularium, a bohemian-themed Electronic day-to-night party.

The rotating line-up of DJs - Ibiza-based DJs Alex Kennon and Fell Reis from 4pm to 10pm; continuing with Mr. White, who sports a painted white face and all-white suit, from 10pm till late - will spin house, techno and electronic music.

Where: Ce La Vi Club Lounge, Marina Bay Sands Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue

When: Sept 22, 4pm till late

Admission: Pre-sale tickets at $48 (includes a glass of premium pour) or 3-Day Access Pass for day and night parties at $188 (one glass of champagne a day) at ticketing.igo.events/o/60/ce-la-vi. At the door, $38 (noon to 4pm), $48 (4pm to 10pm) and $88 (10pm onwards)

ZOUK F1 GARAGE WEEKENDER



PHOTO: COLOSSAL PHOTOS



Zouk's F1 weekend at the club's main room will be headlined by famed Dutch DJ Jeffrey Sutorius (right) of Dash Berlin fame on Saturday (Sept 21), who brings his signature blend of vocal and uplifting trance.

Capital at Zouk, on the other hand, will host Total Recall, helmed by DJs Lincey and The Dinosaur, for your fill of smash hits and guilty pleasures from the 1990s and 2000s.

Where: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road

When: Sept 21, 10pm to 4am

Admission: Zouk main room - $50 (pre-sale) at ticketing.zoukclub.com or $60 (at the door for non-members). Capital - $40 for women, $50 for men (non-members)

TANJONG BEACH CLUB PRESENTS SMACK MY BEACH UP



PHOTO: TANJONG BEACH CLUB



Before you head to the F1 race, lounge on the sand at Tanjong Beach Club's pre-race party fulled with beats by DJ Andrew M, and games like flip cup and jenga.

Where: Tanjong Beach Club, 120 Tanjong Beach Walk,

When: Sept 22, noon till late

Admission: Free entry

Info: Reservations for daybeds via www.tanjongbeachclub.com/reservations

KAMPONG GLAM BLOCK PARTY



ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The Kampong Glam heritage district plays host to a block party along Haji Lane, which will feature an eclectic mix of beats from DJ Shai, soul music from Ground Up and Cuban tunes from Havana Social Club. The first 200 attendees also get free shots.

WHEN: Sept 21, 5pm to 10.30pm

WHERE: Haji Lane

ADMISSION: Free entry

INFO: www.facebook.com/events/452457802262586/