Bank wants actress Tori Spelling to settle $119,000 debt

LOS ANGELES - A bank has spelt out its demand - actress Tori Spelling has to repay about US$88,000 (S$119,000).

According to a report in Radar Online, American Express Centurion Bank has asked the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for help to recover the amount owed by the Beverly Hills, 90210 star.

The 45-year-old, whose late father Aaron Spelling was a legendary Hollywood producer, has been sued before over financial matters.

In December 2016, City National Bank took her and her husband Dean McDermott to court to claw back US$200,000 after they could not repay a loan.

The actress has admitted it is hard for her to balance her books.

"It's no mystery why I have money problems," she revealed in 2013 memoir Spelling It Like It Is.

"I grew up rich beyond anyone's wildest dreams. I never knew anything else. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can't seem to let go of my expensive tastes."

"Even when my tastes aren't fancy, they're still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way."

She has also drawn backlash from netizens after her daughter Stella, 10, who launched a company selling slime items a year ago, failed to ship the goods.