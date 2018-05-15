Avengers: Infinity War is the highest-grossing movie of all time in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Just two and a half weeks after opening in cinemas here, Avengers: Infinity War has become the highest-grossing movie in Singapore box office history, raking in $14.3 million at the box office.

It is also the first film in Singapore history to surpass $14 million, according to a press statement from Disney on Tuesday (May 15).

The Disney/Marvel blockbuster is now also the top film of 2018, surpassing Black Panther's earnings of $9.7 million.

Marvel movies have a clean sweep of the top three films in Singapore, with The Avengers (2012) taking second place with $13.7 million, and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) in third place with $13.1 million.

Directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo,Avengers: Infinity War is the 19th film in Marvel's cinematic universe and sees the Avengers, who include Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Thor, coming together to battle the powerful Thanos.

The film has also become the fastest film to cross US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion) globally, with the possibility that it could hit US$2 billion by the end of its theatrical run, according to Forbes.