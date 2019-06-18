Avengers: Endgame rules at MTV awards, Brie Larson honours stunt doubles

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Box office-busting Avengers: Endgame dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Monday (June 17), as Captain Marvel star Brie Larson led tributes to real-life heroines by ceding the spotlight to her stunt doubles.

Endgame, the second-highest grossing film of all time, picked up the best movie award, as well as best hero for Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and best villain for Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Oscar winner Larson added to the superheroes' haul by picking up the best fight award, praising her stunt workers as the "living embodiment of Captain Marvel" as she brought them up on stage.

A wide-ranging awards show also paid tribute to women beyond Hollywood such as trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the subject of documentary RBG, who won in a new category for best real-life hero.

And in the evening's most poignant moment, victims of sexual abuse were honoured by the producers of Surviving R. Kelly, which took best documentary.

It has led Chicago prosecutors to publicly seek out potential victims of R&B star Kelly, who has pleaded not guilty to felony sex crime charges.

Newcomer Noah Centineo was the night's biggest individual winner, scooping awards for breakthrough performance and best kiss alongside Lana Condor for Netflix teen romance film To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Related Story Avengers: Endgame breaks records in Singapore and around the world

But it was a disappointing night for Game Of Thrones, which won best show but lost out in three other categories.

The epic fantasy's final season was widely panned by critics and audiences.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards nominees are decided by producers and MTV executives, while the winners are chosen by the public, who vote online.

As a result, the awards have historically recognised commercial favourites, in contrast to the Oscars and other events based on critical or industry acclaim.