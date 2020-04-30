Austin Li cracks crass joke on livestream interview with Yang Mi

Chinese Internet celebrity Li Jiaqi, also known as Austin Li, is in a pickle after making a crass joke at acclaimed Chinese actress, Yang Mi, who was a guest on his livestream.

Li, who often does product reviews of cosmetics and food, was eating pieces of jelly with Yang, the latter taking small delicate bites.

Li quipped: "You need to eat jelly like you're giving oral sex. If not, you cannot suck the whole thing out".

Viewers immediately expressed their displeasure with Li's tasteless joke, commenting: "Clearly sexual harassment".

Yang asked him, "What's that? What does it mean?", before quickly changing the subject, saying the jelly tasted good.

After the episode, Li posted an apology on Weibo. He wrote: "I said something very inappropriate during the live broadcast just now. I will pay more attention to what I say in the future".

Some netizens appeared placated and urged him to be more thoughtful in the future.

Yang also politely thanked Li, commenting, "Thank you for your care and the gifts on today's show."