Angelina Jolie's son Maddox has testing time at Yonsei University, with media hounding him

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox has had a testing time at Seoul's Yonsei University.

A video posted online shows the 18-year-old having to fend off media queries even as he grapples with orientation programmes in the school where he has signed up for biochemistry classes.

Asked if his father, actor Brad Pitt who is divorced from Jolie, will visit him, he said he did not know, adding: "Whatever happens, happens."

Pitt reportedly has had a tense relationship with Maddox since 2016 when there was talk of a physical altercation between them on board a private jet.

Jolie had drawn praise from netizens when she accompanied Maddox to school last month.

He laughed when he was asked if his actress-mother had bought him a home in Seoul, revealing that he is staying in a dormitory to get to know more people and improve his mastery of the Korean language.

But he is not converting to K-pop, contrary to what some people say, stating: "It's all pretty funny. I'm a diehard punk fan."