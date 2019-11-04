Angelababy says critics actually 'love' her, they are like her mum who nags her to do better

Angelababy, like many other celebrities, is not immune from online bashing.

While the 30-year-old used to be hurt by negative talk, she now holds the view that some of the haters are actually her supporters.

Elaborating on her new thinking in variety show Tasty Life 3, she said these detractors behave like her own mother.

"They will keep on nagging about you until you change for the better," she noted, adding that they must "love her" if they keep track of what she does so closely.

"Years from now, I will be grateful" for the feedback, she said, acknowledging that she must also accept that there are limits to what she can do.

Angelababy is also more tolerant of adverse media reports now, noting that the reporters do not bear any malice towards her but are just doing their work in tracking celebrity developments.

Angelababy has long been dogged by talk that she cannot act and has come so far only because she is married to actor Huang Xiaoming, 41.

He once also admitted that she has not made the cut as a versatile actress.

The couple, who married in 2015, have also been hit by speculation that they are headed for a divorce.