Andy Lau hurt after investors told him they never thought his projects would lose money

Hong Kong actor Andy Lau now knows that investors in his projects do not care about his health.

Speaking on Chinese talk show A Date With Luyu, he noted that their reaction to his health setbacks was entirely different from the messages of concern from his fans.

Instead, Lau, 57, told the host that the investors were more worried over when they could recoup their money.

Some even told him bluntly that they never thought a Lau project would lose money, forcing him to reply bitterly that he did not think it could happen too.

Lau was out for months after a horse-riding accident in Thailand in 2017 while shooting an advertising campaign.

Recently, he had to abort some shows in a run of Hong Kong concerts because of illness, leading to ticket refunds and costs of rescheduling the performances.

But Lau feels that these health episodes have also opened his eyes to the dark side of human nature, with him realising that there is a limit to "friendships", and that he must rank the people supposedly close to him.

He revealed that the time spent recuperating after the Thailand incident was a nightmare.

He feared that he might never recover and even mulled over what paralympic sports he could take part in, if he remained wheelchair-bound.

In another talk show in Hong Kong, he told the host that the unpredictability of life has made him realise that he may not always be there for his wife and daughter.

Lau and Carol Chu, who met in 1986 and registered their marriage in 2008, have a daughter called Hanna.

Fearful for their safety perhaps, and determined to protect their privacy, they have rarely been photographed in public.

Even when they ventured out, they wore face masks and were shepherded by minders.

But Lau has since relaxed his stand, realising that they cannot live in a cocoon and that they must learn to deal with the real world.

In December, Chu, 53, and Hanna, seven, were seen attending Lau's concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum, reported Oriental Daily.

He has been spotted attending Hanna's graduation ceremony at a kindergarten.

Lau, who did not hold a wedding ceremony with Chu, told the Hong Kong TV show host in jest that he might do a joint one with his daughter when Hannah gets married.

If he does, one group of people - investors - are likely to be not on his invitation list.