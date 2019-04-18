American rapper Future's Singapore show cancelled

SINGAPORE - American rapper Future's upcoming concert in Singapore has been cancelled. His May 9 gig at Zepp @ BigBox would have been his first here.

According to show promoters LAMC Productions, the show by the artist known for songs such as Where Ya At (2015) and Mask Off (2017) was canned "due to unforeseen circumstances". No further details were given.

One of contemporary hip-hop's most successful artists, the Atlanta-born 35-year-old's last five albums reached No. 1 on the United States Billboard charts.

These include The Wizrd, released in 2019, as well as Future and Hndrxx, which were released a week apart in 2017.

Future also won a Grammy in early 2019 when the song King's Dead - a collaboration with rappers Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar and singer-songwriter James Blake - won Best Rap Performance.

The rapper has a history of cancelled shows. In 2017, his concerts in New Zealand and Australia were cancelled after the death of a close friend. In 2018, the North American dates in his joint tour with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj was cancelled after the latter stated that she needed more time to rehearse.

He is scheduled to perform in several upcoming music festivals in Europe in May, including BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2019 in Britain and Primavera Sound Festival 2019 in Spain.