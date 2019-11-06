American metal band Slipknot to perform at Singapore Rock Festival II in March

SINGAPORE - Grammy Award-winning American metal band Slipknot will return to Singapore to perform on the newly added second night of Singapore Rock Festival II in 2020.

The music festival will take place at Fort Canning Park. Slipknot will perform on March 24 while previously announced veteran rock acts, German rock pioneers Scorpions and English rock stalwarts Whitesnake, will perform on the first night on March 4.

Tickets for the March 4 show start at $158 and are available through Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg).

Ticketing details for the March 24 show will be released later.

Led by frontman Corey Taylor and formed in 1995, the nine-member Iowa band are known for wearing horror-themed masks.

They last performed here at the same venue in 2005, their only concert in Singapore.

The band's newest and sixth album released in August, We Are Not Your Kind, went to No. 1 in several countries around the world, including in the United States and Britain.

British publications Kerrang!, NME and The Independent gave the album perfect scores.

US music website Consequence Of Sound, which gave it an A rating, describes the songs as having "a terrific balance of aggression and emotion".

The band have been nominated at the Grammys 10 times and won for Best Metal Performance in 2006 for their song Before I Forget.

Singapore Rock Festival II is a sequel to LAMC's Singapore Rock Festival, staged at the same venue in 2014.

The two-day festival's line-up had included bands such as grunge stalwarts Alice In Chains, shock-rocker Rob Zombie, hard rockers Alter Bridge and nu-metal band Korn.