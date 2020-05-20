American Idol host Ryan Seacrest dismisses rumours of stroke

American television host Ryan Seacrest has refuted speculation that he had a stroke after he appeared to have slurred his words while hosting the finale of American Idol on Sunday (May 17).

His left eye also appeared to be larger than his right eye towards the end of the singing contest. The health of Seacrest, 45, became a trending topic on the Internet after the show.

American Idol has been filmed remotely from several locations since April due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down movie and television sets throughout the United States.

This year's edition was won by New York singer Samantha Diaz, who goes by the stage name Just Sam.

Seacrest was also absent from the morning talk show Live With Kelly And Ryan on Monday, with his co-host Kelly Ripa telling viewers that he had "decided to take the morning off after working late on American Idol".

In a statement to People website, Seacrest's representative said: "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

The TV host returned to the morning talk show on Tuesday, with no signs of alleged ill health.

In a reference to rumours about his health, Seacrest offered thanks for "all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion working round-the-clock. I got a day off to relax, and here we are once again at it on Live".

Earlier this month, he had shared with People magazine how challenging it has been to broadcast remotely amid the pandemic, citing, for example, the delays experienced during Zoom meetings.

