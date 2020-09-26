Alien Huang's sister and girlfriend recreate his last photo with his family

The father of late Taiwanese singer-actor-host Alien Huang turned 60 earlier this week.

To mark the occasion, Huang's younger sister Ting-ting posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday, in which she and her brother's girlfriend - cheerleader Wu Han-chun - recreated the last photo the late television host took with his family on Father's Day this year.

In it, Huang's nephew is sitting on Wu's lap and she is cupping his face. Huang's father has his arms around his daughter and Wu, 30.

Ting-ting wrote: "Dad, this year's birthday is harder to get through. Along with our loss, we have gained so much too. I just hope that you are well. Please be healthy, happy and live your life well. As long you are well, we are too. Happy birthday Dad. We love you."

The elder Huang's birthday comes just days after a memorial service for his son.

Huang was found dead in his home last Wednesday at the age of 36. An autopsy revealed he had died of an aortic dissection - a cardiovascular condition.

In her Instagram Stories, Ting-ting uploaded the same picture and wrote: "Brother, we're taking good care of dad."

She also posted a screenshot of a video call she and her father had with Huang's high school clique, which includes actress Ann Hsu and singer Rainie Yang, who was also Huang's high-school sweetheart.