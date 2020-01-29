Ali Lee can relax now after Hong Kong broadcaster TVB pulls her out of cold storage

The script called for a scene to be shot in a furniture store so actress Ali Lee tested the beds before the cameras rolled.

She promptly fell asleep on a bed - perhaps making up for all the lost sleep over her concerns about her career.

Lee, 37, is relaxing now because broadcaster TVB has pulled her out of cold storage, casting her in new drama, Amelia's Rhapsody, opposite A-list actor Moses Chan, 48.

He had to gently wake her up to get the shooting started.

TVB had reportedly sidelined Lee after she voiced pro-democracy views amid the protests that had gripped Hong Kong in recent months.

TVB, wary of losing access to the huge Chinese market, dropped her from dramas Who Wants A Baby 2 and Legal Mavericks 2.

But, according to the Eastweek portal, TVB had not totally abandoned her even as she fell out of the limelight.

Viewers got to see her in variety show Do Did Eat late last year and she also handed out an award at the TVB Anniversary Awards earlier this month.

In a sign that Lee was forgiven, she was also up for Best Actress honours at the event for her role in Big White Duel.