Adam Sandler says kissing Jennifer Aniston on set was tough because his wife was watching

Even as netizens have gushed over the chemistry between Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in new Netflix movie Murder Mystery, the actor has kissed and told over how they did it.

Sandler, 52, said long-time pal Aniston, 50, had her heart set on making sure they were prepared for their married-couple role, reported People magazine.

"She sends me texts, like 'nine days till kissing'," he revealed.

And "she wanted me to have a nice, soft beard", he added.

But smooching on set proved a red-faced matter for him, especially when his wife was watching.

"When we kissed, the only awkward part is hearing my wife on the side go: 'Harder. Kiss her harder. Deeper.'

"They (his wife and the kids) watched the kissing. They love Aniston, and they want her to have good things and they say: 'Give her something nice.'"

Sandler and Aniston, who first met in 1990, last acted together in 2011 romantic comedy Just Go With It.