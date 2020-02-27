Actress Fann Wong shares message scribbled by her father while he was in the Intensive Care Unit

SINGAPORE - While many are familiar with her posts of husband and son on social media, Singaporean actress Fann Wong is also an active Instagrammer when it comes to sharing about the other man in her life, her father.

The 49-year-old recently posted a note written by her father while he was hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit. Mr Fann, 78, has since been released and has returned home.

He was unable to speak while intubated in the ICU and could communicate only through a whiteboard, the actress' sister, Fann Wen Qing, 35, said in an Instagram post. Both sisters did not disclose what illness he had.

The picture, uploaded by the Mediacorp star on Sunday (Feb 23), showed Mr Fann's scribblings, which expressed his wish to see his wife after the tube was removed. He even penned down Madam Fann's phone number so that he could contact her. The actress captioned her own post: "my father, my hero".

"First thing he wanted was to see my mum," Ms Fann Wen Qing posted.

Now that Mr Fann has been reunited with his wife at home, he says that he has forgotten what he wanted to say to her.

Fann and actor Christopher Lee, 48, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in September last year with their five-year-old son Zed.