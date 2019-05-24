Actress Fala Chen marries French entrepreneur in Paris

Actress Fala Chen stepped out of the media glare in 2014 when she enrolled in the well-known The Juilliard School in New York.

But last Saturday (May 18), Chen was once again in the spotlight when she married technology entrepreneur Emmanuel Straschnov in Paris.

She met the Frenchman while she was pursuing a four-year Master of Fine Arts in Drama degree at Juilliard.

Chen, who first cut her teeth with Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, graduated last year.

Chen, 37, celebrated her big day in Paris by posting: "Thank you everyone for attending my wedding on May 18, creating special memories for us.

"I'm lucky to have you in our lives, and especially grateful to have my parents' and Emmanuel's love."

Her husband, who has worked in China, spoke at the wedding in Mandarin, promising to take care of her forever.

It is her second marriage. She split up with businessman Daniel Sit in 2013.

He told the media that he wished her well but added that he would not send her a gift or attend the Paris wedding.

Meanwhile, Chen looks set to stay in the spotlight, given that she has joined a stellar cast, including Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, to shoot HBO mini-series The Undoing.