Actress Evangeline Lilly says sorry for 'insensitive' post that suggested that she did not stay at home

Canadian actress Evangeline Lilly has apologised for her Instagram post on March 17, which suggested that she refused to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The post in question was a picture of her morning tea, captioned "#morningtea Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual".

The actress, who got her big break in TV drama Lost (2004-2010), received backlash from her followers, who berated her for not self-isolating with her family and for letting her children socialise.

One of her followers wrote: "I've always been a fan of yours. But I'm sorry, you are being extremely selfish and irresponsible with people's lives."

But Lilly defended her remarks, even saying that the virus could possibly be a political ploy. Her belittling comment that there's "something" every election year, further incensed her followers.

However, in an Instagram post on Thursday (March 26), Lilly apologised for the "insensitivity showed in (her) previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through Covid-19".

She wrote:"My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation."

Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living. At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now. EL
