Actress Bonnie Loo gets shoutout from singer Jam Hsiao for her Dance Monkey video

A screenshot of singer Jam Hsiao reposting Singapore-based singer and actress Bonnie Loo (right) dancing with a young boy to Hsiao's latest song.
SINGAPORE - Singapore-based Malaysian actress and singer Bonnie Loo got a shoutout from her idol - Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao - when she posted a video of herself dancing to his new song Dance Monkey with a young boy.

Hsiao released the track earlier this month. It is a Mandarin remake of Australian singer Tones And I's song of the same name..

The music video of the song features him dancing with a group of children. The dance involves repeated movement of the shoulders.

The 33-year-old singer had urged his fans to learn the song's dance choreography and post videos of their attempts by starting the hashtag #DanceMonkeyChallenge.

Loo won local singing competition Campus Superstar in 2013 and later acted in dramas like last year's police procedural C.LI.F 5. The 25-year-old wrote on her post: "Recently my idol Jam Hsiao released a new song. I'm trying the Dance Monkey Challenge.

"I wonder what Jam thinks of it, I shook my shoulders as if I was crazy. And this little boy dancing with me dances with so much style!"

Hsiao then liked the post on Instagram and even reposted Loo's video on his own Instagram story, praising the effort and calling it "Cool!"

The track is a rare dance pop release from Hsiao, who is better known for his powerhouse vocals since his debut through the singing competition One Million Star (2007).

😎 最近蕭偶像 @jam_hsiao0330 發了新歌 試試 #猴籠舞蹈挑戰 哈哈哈 不知道萧哥哥觉得怎么样😆 姐姐我抖肩像瘋了一樣哈哈🤪 弟弟跳的很有性格噢😍 謝謝 @nonnie_cheng 老師安排 讓這位可愛的弟弟 @yubin_feng 和我一起 #隔空舞蹈 挑战 😝 #猴籠 #蕭敬騰 #舞出自我 #妮也一起跳 #和妮一起動起來 #宅在家裡的日子 #dancemonkeychallenge🙊
