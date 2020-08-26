Actress Bella Thorne makes US$2m in first week of launching OnlyFans account

American actress Bella Thorne has reportedly earned more than US$2 million since she started her account on London-based content subscription platform OnlyFans a week ago, USA Today reported.

The platform launched in 2016 as a hub for influencers and celebrities to charge a subscription fee for photos and video.

Thorne, 22, made a staggering US$1 million in the first 24 hours alone, making her the first user to ever make that much money in their first day on the platform, according to entertainment news outlet Page Six.

Her account was so popular that it caused the site to crash. Thorne is known for her roles in films such as romantic drama Midnight Sun (2018) and crime thriller Infamous (2020).

OnlyFans has lately been a topic of much interest. The platform was referenced in singer Beyonce and rapper Megan Thee Stallion's empowering anthem Savage, and counts celebrities including rapper Cardi B, model Blac Chyna and YouTuber Tana Mongeau as users.

Like Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, OnlyFans is a social networking service. But unlike those platforms, OnlyFans allows NSFW (not safe for work) content, including nudity and other forms of explicit material.

Members pay a monthly fee to access content from creators, who set their own monthly subscription price. Cardi, for instance, charges fans US$4.99, while Thorne offers exclusive content for US$20.

Besides celebrities, OnlyFans also features other content creators like fitness experts and chefs.

According to Paper Magazine, Thorne had said on the platform: "OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement and without being bullied online for being me."

She will be using her earnings from the platform for her production company and charity, she added.