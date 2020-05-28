Actors Lee Dong-gun and Jo Yoon-hee split after 3 years of marriage

SOUTH KOREA - After three years of marriage, celebrity couple Lee Dong-gun and Jo Yoon-hee have gone their separate ways.

Jo's agency, King Kong Entertainment, announced the news today (May 28), saying the divorce settlement was finalised in a court in Seoul on May 22, The Korea Herald reported. The grounds for the divorce were cited as irreconcilable differences.

The couple met when they co-starred in the drama The Gentlemen Of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop (2016). They tied the knot in May 2017 and welcomed a daughter in December that year.

According to a report by South Korean entertainment news portal Dispatch, Jo, 37, has received custody of their daughter.

King Kong Entertainment says the actress will continue to "work hard" and "greet (fans) in the future with good activities", reported K-pop news website Soompi.

Jo made her debut in 1999 and is best known for starring in the series My Husband Got A Family (2012) and Nine (2013).

Lee's agency, FNC Entertainment, has also released a statement, which Soompi quoted as saying: "We apologise for causing concern to many and he will work harder to give a better impression as an actor."

The 39-year-old actor, who debuted in 1998, is known for the drama Queen for Seven Days (2017) and more recently, Angel's Last Mission: Love (2019).