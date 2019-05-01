Actor-singer Jordan Chan stages first solo concert in Singapore on May 11

SINGAPORE - A familiar face on movie screens, Hong Kong star Jordan Chan is famous for acting in crime thriller movies and the popular blockbuster Young And Dangerous movies of the 1990s, about a group of young triad members.

But the actor has another talent - singing - and will perform at his first solo concert in Singapore on Saturday (May 11). The 51-year-old is known for hit songs such as Exclusive Memories, as well as for adding a hip-hop flavour to his songs.

Last Saturday, over the phone from Hong Kong, he told The Straits Times that he is eager to meet his Singapore fans.

"I have been waiting for this concert for a long time," he said. "I hope my fans have not forgotten about me."

Its theme - "stop angry" - is derived from something his son Jasper, five, said while filming the Chinese reality television show Where Are We Going, Dad?, which features fathers travelling to rural places with their children.

Father and son appeared on the show's fifth season, which aired in 2017. He said: "Initially, I felt using this quote as the concert's theme seemed a little strange. But the producer said it was fine."

Chan is married to Hong Kong actress Cherrie Ying.

According to the event's synopsis, the concert is also a response to how people are often emotionally affected by the various pressures of life.

BOOK IT / Jordan Chan Stop Angry Tour In Singapore

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway When: May 11 (Sat), 8pm Admission: $88 to $188 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

While Chan qualifies he is not trying to teach people how to feel, he hopes the concert will encourage his fans to have a positive view of the world.

The show has already made stops in places such as Chengdu, Tianjin and Macau, and clips from previous stops show Chan in eye-catching costumes, such as a flowy, glittering outfit blowing in the wind as he performed the dramatic Cantonese song Days Of Friendship.

During the Macau stop, he also wore a pink trench coat paired with black-rimmed glasses and a flower-adorned white bowler hat - equal parts geeky and quirky - during the Mandarin number God, Please Help Me.

Chan confirmed both songs are in his Singapore setlist, as well as Mandarin song The One I Love. As for the show's outfits, credit goes to Hong Kong costume designer Kenneth Chan, whom he has known for a long time, he says.

At the upcoming gig, Chan, who entered showbiz in the mid-1980s and has been a dancer for Cantopop stars such as Anita Mui and Roman Tam, will also be getting his groove on.

Asked how his dancing compares to that of Taiwanese singer Show Lo and Hong Kong Heavenly King Aaron Kwok, who are known for their slick dance moves, Chan replies in jest: "Each has their own style. My style? I just move a little. I won't even call it dancing."

Although Chan and Jasper were also involved in filming the sixth season of Where Are We Going, Dad?, this season has not been aired yet.

Reports suggest this is related to a recent statement by China's National Radio and Television Administration, which calls on online audio-visual service providers to cut down on shows featuring celebrities and their children.

Chan says: "Whether the season airs or not is out of my hands. But when we filmed the sixth season, I already noticed a difference in Jasper's behaviour - he took more initiative and acted in a more mature way."

Audiences at Chan's concert might even be able to see the boy in the flesh.

"He should be here," Chan teased. "His mother said he might come."