Actor Shane Pow assaulted at Marina Bay Sands nightclub

SINGAPORE - Local actor Shane Pow was hospitalised after he was assaulted at Marquee Singapore, a new nightclub which opened at Marina Bay Sands last Friday (April 12).

Channel 8 News reported that the 28-year-old, who is managed by broadcaster Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency, bumped into a fellow patron at the club and accidentally spilled a drink on the patron's shoes.

A Mediacorp statement said: "Despite Shane's apologies, he was assaulted and had to be treated for his injuries."

Pow was in the company of his girlfriend Kimberly Wang, a 987 FM radio presenter, and other friends.

The police said that it was alerted to a case of rash act causing hurt at Marina Bay Sands on Saturday at 2.08am. Investigations are ongoing.

Pow was taken to the Singapore General Hospital and later transferred to another hospital. He was discharged on Sunday.

Mediacorp added that Pow, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Mind Matters (2018) at this year's Star Awards, will not be attending the ceremony on Sunday night.

The filming of police drama C.L.I.F. 5, which Pow is involved in, has already begun and will not be affected by Pow's injuries.

The broadcaster said Wang will return to work on Monday to helm her usual 6am to 10am radio slot.

Pow was first discovered at the Singapore Manhunt finals in 2011 and later became a full-time artist.

He is one of Mediacorp's Eight Dukes, a term used to refer to the eight most promising young actors of local television.