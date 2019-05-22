Actor Mark Chao confirms birth of daughter one month after disclosing wife's pregnancy

Taiwanese actor Mark Chao, who has been married to Chinese actress Gao Yuanyuan for five years, confirmed on social media on Tuesday (May 21) that Gao has given birth to a baby girl.

Chao, 34, and Gao, 39, announced only in April that Gao was pregnant, but did not reveal the gender of the baby and the baby's due date.

There were speculations from fans that Gao may give birth in July or August, but the low-profile celebrity couple did not react to any of these rumours.

On Tuesday, a netizen disclosed that Gao had given birth in Beijing. There were initially no reactions from the managers of Chao and Gao when they were approached by the media, but Chao confirmed the rumour on social media later in the day.

He wrote: "Welcoming a beautiful life on a beautiful day. Mother and daughter are well. Thank you, everyone."

Gao and his studio then re-posted Chao's post on their social media, with the studio adding, "Welcoming the arrival of the little princess on a beautiful day".

Chao was later spotted by the media with dark glasses, a cap and a face mask at a hospital in Beijing. He only said, "Thank you for your concern, thank you for your well wishes, thank you!", before taking the lift and without taking any further questions from the media, Apple Daily reported.

Chao and Gao fell in love while playing a couple in director Chen Kaige's cyberbullying drama Caught In The Web (2012).