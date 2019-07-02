Actor Jason Statham accepts singer John Mayer's challenge, removes cap from bottle with spin kick

Action movie star Jason Statham does not back down from any confrontation.

So when singer John Mayer issued a dare to take part in the #bottlecapchallenge, Statham, 51, accepted, posting a video online on Monday (July 1) of his athletic agility and fast reflexes.

The challenge, which has become a viral sensation, requires removing a loosely-twisted-shut cap from a bottle - which is placed on a solid surface - with a spin kick.

Mayer, 41, had on Sunday (June 30) put up a video of his successful legwork.

In the caption for his own video, Statham wrote: "This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we've seen do push-ups badly. All yours @guyritchie and @jmoontasri."

Ritchie, 50, is a movie director while James Moontasri, 31, is a mixed martial arts fighter.

Mayer has since posted to concede that he got a big kick out of Statham's feat