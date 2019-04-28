Actor Idris Elba marries model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco

LONDON - Last year (2018), actor Idris Elba got down on one knee to propose before a screening of his movie Yardie in a London cinema.

Over the weekend, the love chase ended in Morocco where he married model Sabrina Dhowre.

Photos posted by British Vogue showed Elba, 46 - once rumoured to play James Bond - sharing an embrace with Dhowre, 29, a former Miss Vancouver.

Elba, who is marrying for the third time, made sure the journey to Morocco was worth the trouble for his guests, with the celebrations spread over three days.

It is not known if he hired a deejay. He really did not need one, since he drew raves performing as one at the recent Coachella festival in California.

He groomed his deejaying skills growing up before an acting career opened up.