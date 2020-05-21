Actor Hagen Mills dies in attempted suicide-murder

KENTUCKY - Hagen Mills, the actor of TV series Baskets was pronounced dead after allegedly attempting a murder-suicide in Mayfield, Kentucky. The incident happened on Tuesday, May 19.

The Mayfield Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the 29-year-old actor shot Erica Price - the mother of his young daughter - at a home in Mayfield. She had "gunshot wounds to her arm and chest" but was in stable condition after being taken to hospital.

Price informed officers Mills then turned the gun on himself. Mills' daughter and Price's mother were both at home at the time of the incident but were not injured, police said.

The actor is best known for his role in the pilot episode of Baskets (2016-2019) and also acted in the 2013 movie Bonnie & Clyde: Justified.