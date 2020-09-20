Actor Dwayne Johnson rips front gate off after it stops him from going to work

Dwayne Johnson joked that he might hop over the gates and call Uber if he encountered the same thing in future.
Dwayne Johnson joked that he might hop over the gates and call Uber if he encountered the same thing in future.PHOTO: DWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSON/FACEBOOK
Published
13 min ago
rueyyan@sph.com.sg

Nothing will stop The Rock from going to work. Not even a spoilt front gate.

On Friday (Sept 18), Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted on social media a photo of his damaged gate with the accompanying caption: "Not my finest hour, but a man's gotta go to work."

The WWE wrestler-turned-actor explained that his front gate had failed to open due to a power outage caused by severe storms.

"I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn't," the 48-year-old actor said.

"Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn't have 45 min to wait."

Johnson was rushing to the set of upcoming action thriller Red Notice, which has resumed filming after he recovered from the coronavirus.

"By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day," he said.

"So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. "

The Jumanji (2017, 2019) actor added that his security team met the gate technician and welders about an hour later, and they were apparently "in disbelief and equally scared" at the outcome due to his strength.

Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽‍♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that 😈 Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. 🥃 #ripgates
View this post on Instagram

Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽‍♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that 😈 Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. 🥃 #ripgates

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

He concluded by saying: "And I think I'm ready to be #blackadam".

He was referring to the DC Comics character he would be playing soon in the new movie Black Adam.

Johnson joked that he might hop over the gates and call Uber if he encountered the same thing in future but changed his mind later, saying "there's no fun in that."

Topics: 

Branded Content