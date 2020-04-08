Actor Daniel Wu marks 10th wedding anniversary on social media

When Hong Kong-American actor Daniel Wu married supermodel Lisa Selesner in a South African forest 10 years ago, the wedding was kept a secret from the public for 10 days.

The couple had flown to South Africa to hold their wedding as it was a place with special significance for them. Wu had just gotten to know Selesner, better known as Lisa S, in 2002 and was curious about her plans to stay for a month in a mud hut in South Africa with no electricity. It was when he joined her there that he realised he could grow old with her. They dated for eight years before tying the knot on April 6, 2010.

On Monday (April 6), Wu posted a photo of his wedding on Instagram and wrote, "On this day ten years ago, we were married in this little bit of forest in South Africa. We've been legal for 10 but together for 18 years! My what a journey it's been!"

The photo shows Wu in a suit and Selesner in a white bridal gown, sitting on a blanket in front of a group of African women.

Wu, 45, and Selesner, 44, have a six-year-old daughter.

The couple were congratulated by several celebrities on their 10th wedding anniversary, including Singapore-based Chinese-American television host Allan Wu, Hong Kong singer Gigi Leung and Hong Kong singer Edmond Leung.

Daniel Wu is well-known for his roles in several Hong Kong movies such as New Police Story (2004), Protege (2007) and Overhead (2009), as well as Hollywood movie Tomb Raider (2018), which was filmed partly in South Africa.

He was also the leading actor and executive producer of American TV series Into The Badlands (2015 to 2019), which was loosely based on the Chinese classic novel Journey To The West.