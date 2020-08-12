Actor Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID • Spanish actor Antonio Banderas announced on his 60th birthday on Monday that he was in quarantine after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the Covid-19 disease," Banderas said in a statement posted on social media, which was accompanied with a black and white photo of himself as a baby.

"I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible," he continued.

"I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to start giving meaning to my recently completed 60 years, to which I arrive full of desire and enthusiasm," he added.

Banderas, who suffered a heart attack in 2017 in Britain where he has a home, did not say where he was staying.

He skipped a charity gala which he was supposed to host on Sunday in Marbella on southern Spain's Costa del Sol, not far from his home town of Malaga.

The actor is known for roles in films such as Evita (1996) and The Mask Of Zorro (1998), and as the voice of Puss in Boots in the Shrek animated film series (2001 to 2010).

Banderas received his first Best Actor Oscar nomination in January for his role in Spanish director Pedro Almodovar's movie Pain And Glory (2019), in which he plays a film director in decline who reflects on his life.

The award eventually went to Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix for his role in Joker (2019).

Other actors who have tested positive for Covid-19 include Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson.

