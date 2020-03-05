Aaron Kwok's mother laid to rest on Thursday

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok has said his last goodbye to his mother Coek Seon, who died at the age of 90 on Feb 7.

Madam Coek's funeral was held on Thursday (March 5), and her hearse reached the Tseung Kwan O Chinese Permanent Cemetery at 11.45am.

Kwok, 54, who is known to be close to his mother, was seen carrying her framed photo when he alighted from his car at the cemetery. He was in mourning clothes and wearing dark glasses and a face mask.

The Buddhist rites began at 12pm, as family members, including Kwok, his elder brother and his wife, model Moka Fang, paid their last respects to Madam Coek before her coffin was lowered to the grave.

Kwok was believed to be weeping when he closed his eyes after he took off his glasses.

Kwok and Fang's two daughters - Chantelle, two, and Charlotte, who is about 10 months old - did not accompany them to the grave site, as cemetery workers suggested that relatives below the age of 14 stay in their vehicles, Ming Pao Daily News reported.

Kwok and other relatives left the cemetery at 2.15 pm, and headed to Causeway Bay for a post-funeral meal.

Several celebrities attended Madam Coek's wake on Wednesday, including actor Patrick Tam, choreographer Sunny Wong and former TVB production controller Ho Lai Chuen.

Other celebrities who sent wreaths included Andy Hui and his wife Sammi Cheng, Ekin Cheng, Gigi Leung, Leo Ku, Charlie Young and William So.

Kwok's manager Leung May May spoke to the media outside the funeral parlour on Wednesday, as she said the singer-actor was unable to accept media interviews.

She said he was busy attending to friends and relatives at the wake and was slightly tired after handling the funeral matters.

Kwok, who learnt about his mother's death during the New York stop of his concert tour, has suspended the tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Leung added that Kwok has not started filming his new movie, and would take the opportunity to take a break and make other family arrangements.