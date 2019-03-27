DJ Tenashar jailed for taking drugs: 6 things about the former FHM Singapore cover girl

SINGAPORE - From FHM Singapore cover girl, to the first Singapore DJ on the DJ Mag top 100 list, to her recent conviction as drug offender, DJ Tenashar has had a colourful history.

The local model and club DJ, whose full name is Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, was jailed for 18 months on Tuesday (March 26) for consuming drugs overseas.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to consuming cocaine and psilcolin, a substance found in most psychedelic mushrooms, as well as being in possession of psilocin.

Tenashar, who is of Spanish-Chinese descent, had fled Singapore for two and half years after being arrested in October 2015 at Changi Airport, where she had just returned from a two-week-long trip to Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

She returned only in May last year after her passport expired, and was arrested.

MEN'S MAGAZINES COVERGIRL

Infamous for her provocative image and racy outfits, Tenashar, who kick-started her career as a DJ in 2009, has fronted many a men's magazine cover, such as FHM Singapore and Malaysia. She was also the first Singaporean to be featured in Playboy Thailand in October 2013.

CLAIM TO DJ MAG POLL FAME

In the same month she was featured in Playboy Thailand, she also landed on the number 87 spot of DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll.

The annual list, which recognises the most popular DJs globally, is compiled from a public vote by British dance music magazine DJ Mag.

Other than being the first and only Singaporean to make the top 100 list, the former resident DJ at the now-defunct Avalon, was also the only solo female DJ on the list in 2013, beating out the likes of established DJs like French house music producer Bob Sinclar (who came in at No. 88), and British trance music veteran Paul Oakenfold (who came in at No. 92).

NO STRANGER TO CONTROVERSY

She starred in an employment agency's publicity video in 2012, in which she asks a Hokkien-speaking uncle who formerly worked as a masseur to give her a rubdown. The video went viral and further fuelled her popularity.

In 2013, she was slammed for filming herself near the seafront in Hong Kong in the midst of the deadly Typhoon Usagi. Her daredevil stunt was deemed insensitive for making light of the natural disaster which eventually claimed 35 lives.

RECORD DEAL

In 2015, Tenashar became the second home-grown act, after singer-songwriter Gentle Bones, to be signed to record label Universal Music Singapore. The first single she released with them was the electronic dance music (EDM) track Traffic.

ONLINE PRESENCE

Tenashar has over two million likes on her official Facebook page, which was last updated in March 2018. Meanwhile, her Instagram account, which has over 88,900 followers, was last updated in May 2018, around the time when she was first held in remand.

However her online store - selling merchandise of T-shirts and caps emblazoned with her name at $24.95 each - is still up and running.

MAKING AMENDS?

Her lawyer told District Judge Kessler Soh on Tuesday that Tenashar had used her celebrity DJ status to raise funds for charitable causes, such as donating her performance fees in 2014 to help earthquake victims in Nepal. As reported in The New Paper, he also said she wants to be an anti-drug ambassador after she is released from prison.