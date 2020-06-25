10 new Chinese soundtrack releases

A memorable television theme song can leave viewers humming long after the credits roll. When done well, a good soundtrack captures the show's spirit and essence. Here are 10 new Chinese releases featuring mostly unforgettable soundtracks.
1. ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
SO BRIGHT 2
Various artists
Hear it on: KKBox, Spotify and other online music platforms
The soundtrack for the second season of Singapore musical Web series So Bright (2018 to 2019), about a group of aspiring musicians, echoes the characters' youthful spirit.
The show's cast perform various numbers, but the standout is Singaporean singer-actor Aden Tan (far right in photo, with Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo). His versatility shines through as he effortlessly traverses between flashy show tunes such as Daredevil Killer and tender love songs such as Don't Leave Me Behind.
2. ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
FAKE PRINCESS
Various artists
Hear it on: KKBox, Apple Music and other online music platforms
In Chinese period drama-comedy Fake Princess (2020), a female bandit becomes a fake bride to a prince - and the show's main theme song The Ordinary Families, performed by Singaporean singer-actress Eleanor Lee, captures this tension of class conflict in a light-hearted way.
Some tracks, such as Coming Back by Chinese singer Don Chu, also reflect the emotions that develop between the characters as the prince finds himself drawn to the bandit.
3. ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
YOU ARE MY DESTINY
Various artists
Hear it on: KKBox, Spotify and other online music platforms
Fans of Taiwanese indie songbird Ann Bai will love this release, which features her ethereal, airy voice on three tracks - Begin Of Love, Loveless and Let's Be Together.
Although the soundtrack is for Chinese romance drama You Are My Destiny (2020), not every number is a sappy love song. Under The Moon is a heady, bass-heavy tune by Taiwanese singer Hsiao Ping-chih that will get your head bopping and your arms in the air.
4. ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
LOSE TO YOU
Marcus Chang
Hear it on: KKBox, Spotify and other online music platforms
The closing theme song of Taiwanese drama Lost Romance (2020) unfortunately does not make for a happy ending.
Taiwanese leading man Marcus Chang's vocals sound colourless and lacking in emotion and the song's several tonal changes result in a rather uneven listening experience.
5. ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
MY LOVE, ENLIGHTEN ME
Various artists
Hear it on: KKBox, Apple Music and other online music platforms
The sentimental songs for Chinese romantic comedy series My Love, Enlighten Me (2020) explore several aspects of love.
A Warm Warm Song by Chinese actress Liu Renyu is a bubbly tune about infatuation, while Please Be Happy For Me by Chinese pop singer Liu Yu Ning (above) is a heartbreaking ballad about enduring unhappiness in order to see someone else happy.
6. ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
PLAYER
Julia Wu and ChrisFlow
Hear it on: KKBox, Spotify and other online music platforms
Watch it on: bit.ly/3drDXw4
This R&B-infused work by Australia-born singer Julia Wu (above) and Taiwan-born vocalist ChrisFlow is a theme song for Taiwanese variety show Super Taste: 48-hour Burning Desire!.
With its groovy vibe and gaudy but nostalgic music video, the catchy number will have you tapping along.
7. ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
LITTLE LIES
Shiga Lin
Hear it on: KKBox, Apple Music and other online music platforms
Watch it on: bit.ly/3hPF5N5
A theme song for the TVB romantic melodrama Life After Death (2020), this contemplative Cantonese number by Hong Kong singer-actress Shiga Lin ruminates on white lies which could cause rifts and misunderstandings.
Its poetic music video features the actress in a room filled with white balloons, which possibly symbolise well-intentioned untruths. When the balloons pop, it makes for a visually arresting and impactful message about the eventual crumbling of such deceit.
8. ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
WORKERS
Various artists
Hear it on: KKBox, Apple Music and other online music platforms
Several songs in this two-part soundtrack celebrate the happy-go-lucky vibe and camaraderie of the humble, hardworking construction workers portrayed in the Taiwanese HBO Asia original series Workers (2020).
The dramatic theme song YOUniverse, performed by Chinese newcomer Eric Wang, has a stirring chorus that captures the challenges and pain faced by the workers.
Taiwanese rock duo Power Station also milk the emotions on another theme song, Long Gone.
9. ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
LOVE ADVANCED CUSTOMIZATION
Various artists
Hear it on: KKBox, Spotify and other online music platforms
China-born singer Evan Lin's sweet and sunny voice makes the strongest impression in Best Arrangement, the opening theme song for Chinese television drama Love Advanced Customization (2020).
His well-blended duet with Chinese singer Xue Mingyuan, Midsummer, is another sugary number worth savouring.
10. POP
PRICELESS LOVE
Jinny Ng
Hear it on: KKBox, Apple Music and other online music platforms
Since 2014, Hong Kong Cantopop singer Jinny Ng has enjoyed success with several TVB drama theme songs, many of which populate her latest album Priceless Love.
Among the offerings are the intriguing I Remember from crime thriller The Defected (2019), the reflective Always Wrong from drama Wonder Women (2019) and the spirited Priceless Love from comedy-drama Neighborhood Finance (2019).