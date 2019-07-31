$1 movie tickets for seniors at Cathay Cineplexes

SINGAPORE - Seniors will be able to watch a range of films at select Cathay Cineplexes for $1.

A slate of 10 movies, seven from Singapore and three wuxia classics from Taiwan, will be brought back for the deal.

The local films include the comedy Money No Enough (1998), the drama-comedy Long Long Time Ago (2016) and the sequel, Long Long Time Ago 2 (2016), the drama Wayang Boy (2004) and the musical comedy 3688 (2015). The martial arts classics are Dragon Inn (1967), A Touch Of Zen (1971) and Legend Of The Mountain (1979).

The screenings will be held at Cathay Cineplex AMK Hub, Causeway Point, Downtown East, Jem, West Mall and Parkway Parade from Aug 19 to 30, on weekdays.

The $1 ticket deal will be available to Pioneer and Merdeka Generation cardholders from Aug 13 at participating Cathay Cineplexes box office counters.

Standard tickets at $7 go on sale from Aug 13 at participating Cathay Cineplexes box office counters and self-service kiosks as well as through its mobile app and website.

According to a statement from Cathay, the offer supports the Government's recognition of the Pioneer and Merdeka generations.