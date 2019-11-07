David Tao gig slated for Feb 1 during Huayi 2020

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese singer-songwriter David Tao will perform at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Feb 1, 2020 as part of Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts.

With seven albums to his name, the six-time Golden Melody Award-winning singer, 50, has been billed as the godfather of Mandarin R&B.

The star, who debuted in 1997, made waves with his signature style of R&B tunes crossed with rock beats, rejuvenating the Mandarin music scene with songs such as Airport In 10.30, Blue Moon, Close to You and Black Tangerine.

He last performed here, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, in June 2018, where he sang tracks like ballad Everything's Gone (Liu Sha) and crowd favourite Just A Friend.

At the upcoming showcase, Tao is expected to go back to the basics, demonstrating his musicality and vocal prowess, accompanied by Singapore's renowned music director Goh Kheng Long and backed by a band of established musicians.

The show is expected to last 75 minutes and feature Tao's best hits, with Singapore pop-duo The Freshman as the opening act.

Other music acts slated to perform at the upcoming Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts include American-Taiwanese singer-songwriter OZI, Taiwanese soul songstress Eve Ai, indie chanteuse Ann Bai and indie rock group Tizzy Back.