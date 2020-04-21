CNN host Richard Quest tests positive for Covid-19

Richard Quest, English journalist and CNN International anchor, has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a video posted on CNN's YouTube Channel on Monday (April 20), the 58-year-old host of the CNN's Quest Means Business show revealed that he had contracted the virus, but did not have any of the "horrific symptoms" that other infected patients had.

As made obvious by his raspy voice, he said that he only had a bad case of cough.

"I am grateful and thankful that I don't seem to have any of the horrific symptoms of the others. I just have a nasty cough, which, thankfully tonight because of our excellent technical staff, you haven't heard me too much spluttering away."

He also thanked the medical staff helping him.

Despite being infected, he has continued with his show, insisting in the video that he felt fine. He promised that he would "take it easy" and stop working if his condition worsened.

Quest Means Business' April 21 episode was on how hundreds of American oil companies could potentially go bankrupt due to the sudden drop of oil prices to negative levels.

Quest is not the first CNN host to have contracted the virus. Chris Cuomo, the host of CNN's Cuomo Prime Time, tested positive for the virus on March 31; and CNN Newsroom's host Brooke Baldwin had shared with the news network how she felt during the two weeks that she was down with the virus.