Chinese New Year: From reunion meals to greeting in sign language, here are 5 videos to usher in the Year of the Pig

SINGAPORE - Preparing your list of topics for small talk for when you meet your distant and not-so-distant relatives this Chinese New Year?

Why not use a couple of videos to fill in the awkward silences instead?

Here are some videos on the Internet you might want to watch as you usher in the Year of the Pig.

1. A Homely Reunion That's Away From Home

Produced in-house by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), this music video shows SCDF officers in their uniforms gathering over a steamboat reunion meal.

The song used is a remix of the popular Chinese New Year song Gong Xi Gong Xi and sung by SCDF personnel.

2. Chinese New Year greetings from Arsenal Football Club

🇨🇳 With #ChineseNewYear approaching...



...we wanted to wish all our Chinese fans around the world a very special celebration 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zhXDjObjNB — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 1, 2019

Players from the Premier League team, such as Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil and Bernd Leno, donned traditional Chinese tunics in a video for their Chinese fans. In the video, the players are seen playing mahjong, lighting firecrackers and asking for red packets. According to Ozil, eating chicken will bring one good fortune.

3. GongXi GongXi 2019

Children's entertainment company Badanamu, which had produced special Chinese New Year videos in the past, went the whole hog with its GongXi GongXi music video this year. The fun sing-along features - what else - cute pigs and piglets.

4. The Perfect Lou Sang

Malaysian budget airline Air Asiareleased a Cantonese video showing a family gathering for their reunion dinner and yusheng, with the matriarch of the family roping in air stewardesses to help her rein in her uncooperative family members. Bonus: The clip includes some unorthodox Chinese phrases you might want to use when tossing your yusheng this year.

5. Chinese New Year Greeting



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/MINISTRY OF THE HEARING IMPAIRED



Wesley Methodist Church's ministry for the hearing impaired put together a special Chinese New Year greetings video, sharing festive joy with members of the hearing impaired community through sign language.