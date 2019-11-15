Chinatown Complex's Foo Leong Records to wind up business by end of November

SINGAPORE - In its heyday in the 1980s, customers flocked to Foo Leong Records in Chinatown Complex to buy CDs of popular singers such as Fong Fei-fei or Leslie Cheung.

But the record shop will wind up its business at the end of the month, its 79-year-old founder, Madam Wong Nam Thye, told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao.

Madam Wong had started the business as a roadside stall in Pagoda Street in the 1960s before setting up shop in Chinatown Complex in 1983.

With the rise of online music streaming and downloading services, CD sales have slowed dramatically. In the past four years, Madam Wong said she has been losing about $1,000 a month, despite reducing the size of her store to cut rental costs last year.

"I had wanted to keep the store going just a day at a time," Madam Wong told Lianhe Wanbao. "It has been 36 years and I really cannot bear to close it down."

She said of Foo Leong Records, which is named after her son: "To me, the shop feels like a child I have been nurturing all this time."

At one point, she even pawned off her gold ornaments from her dowry to pay for rent.

However, despite her best efforts, she has exhausted all means to keep Foo Leong Records in business.

Two weeks ago, she began clearance sales, reducing the prices of her CDs from more than $10 to $2.



Although she is making a loss, she is hoping only to earn what little money she can.

After learning of the store's impending closure, many old customers have taken the time to visit the store one last time to browse or buy CDs.