Caring for the community

YOUTH SURPRISE FRESH GRADS WITH CELEBRATION

The class of 2020 graduated in a challenging job market, with nary a commencement ceremony to mark the occasion.

Ms Vivian Chan, 26; Mr Adam Chua, 26; and Mr Michael Zheng, 25, who last month launched media channel Watah!, wanted to make their graduation more memorable.

They planned a surprise celebration for three university graduates by having their family and loved ones pre-record congratulatory video messages for them. Family members then surprised them in person during the screening of those messages.

One of the graduates, Mr Nicholas Tay from Nanyang Technological University, was moved to tears by the gesture. "Most of us don't talk about this enough - how much our parents do for us to be in university. Mine were always behind the scenes, encouraging me, and that is what I am most grateful for," says the 25-year-old.

In another video, Watah! put on a surprise concert for food-delivery riders to thank them for doing the essential work of keeping Singapore fed, while most of the country works from home.

The founders of the channel aim to make videos that spark conversation and celebrate the human spirit, which they hope will lift spirits amid the tough times.

Info: To watch the videos, go to str.sg/Jhx9

TECH COMPANY CREATES JOB TRACKER

Wantedly, a social recruitment and business networking platform, which aims to connect people and companies that are aligned in values, has created a job tracker that shows whether companies are hiring, firing or going through a hiring freeze.

It was launched after receiving numerous queries from users, friends and family members about which companies are still hiring amid the pandemic.

More than 760 companies are currently listed and the platform also contains information on the roles available and how job-seekers can apply.

Info: For more information, go to wantedly.com/hiring_freezes/sg

JOBSTREET LAUNCHES NEW HIRING FEATURE

With the spike in unemployment and grim hiring prospects ahead, job portal operator JobStreet has launched a new #WorkNow feature, which allows job-seekers to indicate on their profiles if they can start work immediately.

This allows employers to find and hire such candidates more quickly.

The firm noted that most of the unemployed are looking for work with an immediate start date, which includes roles in administration, data entry and driving.

In particular, searches for data entry jobs spiked by 162 per cent in April. JobStreet said this could be because recently retrenched workers are looking for a quick temporary job that does not require specific industry knowledge.

It also launched a Covid-19 jobs and resources hub, which lists companies that are still hiring, SGUnited traineeship opportunities and resources on career advice, mental health and preparing for virtual interviews.

Info: For more information, go to str.sg/JhxC