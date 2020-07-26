Caring for the community

MAJULAH MOVEMENT DELIVERS FOOD

With the Majulah Movement initiative, people can express their gratitude for migrant workers and healthcare staff through a meal.

The initiative, which was founded by actor-host Paul Foster and financier and investor Andre Cherbonnier in May, allows donors to sponsor one to two meals, or a treat pack, for $10.

Meals are provided by businesses such as Sitara Restaurant, which specialises in North Indian food, Thai outlet Soi Aroy and meat supplier Huber's Butchery. Treat packs comprise an assortment of items such as chocolates, cakes, nuts, dried fruit and chips.

Donations also cover the cost of logistics and delivery - the latter is fulfilled by drivers whose regular jobs have been affected by the crisis, giving them a chance to earn some extra income.

Over the past few months, the Majulah Movement has delivered meals to migrant workers at an offshore quarantine facility, as well as healthcare facilities such as Sengkang General Hospital and Ren Ci Community Hospital.

For more information, go to: www.majulahmovement.com

GIVE WITH OAKWOOD

Since last month, more than 80 Oakwood properties worldwide have pledged their support towards a local community or charity organisation.

For every confirmed reservation between June 8 and Aug 7, the serviced apartment provider will contribute to a local community or charity organisation on your behalf.

In Singapore, the company will donate one rice pack per reservation to Food from the Heart, which distributes food to the needy.

Both properties here also have lobby displays that encourage long-stay guests and employees to take part by contributing $8 for a 5kg rice pack. More than 200 rice packs have been donated here so far.

"While most of us take our next meal for granted, we must recognise that poverty and hunger exist even in the most affluent nations. Give With Oakwood is our commitment to provide relief to these communities, making a small but meaningful impact through localised efforts," says Mr Dean Schreiber, chief executive of Oakwood and managing director of Oakwood Asia Pacific.

For more information, go to: www.oakwood.com/Give-With-Oakwood

PAYING KNIT FORWARD

When the circuit breaker period was extended in May, National University of Singapore undergraduate Cherie Poon was worried that the momentum of public donations would decline after a rousing first wave.

Putting her knitting skills to good use, she launched a fund-raising project selling hand-knitted coasters and raised a total of $920.

Ms Poon, 22, split the proceeds equally between the #HOMEFORALL migrants initiative, which focuses on food, hygiene and Internet connectivity for migrant workers, and Food Bank Singapore.

KFC FOOD DONATIONS

Fast-food chain KFC donated 1,000 two-piece chicken meals to low-income residents in Marsiling and Chai Chee a fortnight ago, distributing the meals at the Sunlove seniors activity centre in both estates.

The company had pledged to match an equal amount of meal donations with the number of participants its first virtual eat-together event, held to commemorate International Fried Chicken Day early this month, with the same amount of meal donations.

"We were heartened to see enthusiastic participation by the public as they supported KFC and a meaningful cause," says Ms Lynette Lee, general manager of KFC Singapore.