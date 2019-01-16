Can you top these? 10 posts from the #10yearchallenge trending on social media

A new social media trend called the 10 Year Challenge has gained online traction lately. It involves people sharing a photo of themselves from 10 years ago next to a photo from this year.

The hashtag #10yearchallenge has been used in plenty of posts online, ranging from Hollywood celebrities, famous Singaporeans and likely many of your friends on your social media feed.

Of course, no social media trend is complete without a variety of memes.

Here are 10 posts that have caught our eye.

NEWLYWEDS

American singer Miley Cyrus shared a picture of her and her new husband, actor Liam Hemsworth. The two of them had an on and off relationship after meeting in 2009, but 10 years down the road, they are happily married.

HAIR'S JUST A BIT LONGER NOW

It seems like in the last 10 years, the only thing that has changed for local actress-host Patricia Mok is the length of her hair.

Comments on her post all echo the same sentiment - she looks no different.

HAS IT REALLY BEEN 10 YEARS?

Somewhere across the globe, it seems that American actress Reese Witherspoon shares the same secrets to immortality as Mok. She also does not seem to have aged a day.

Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/gruONFaDDn — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 15, 2019

JUGHEAD, IS THAT YOU?

Justin Baldoni, the star of American TV series Jane The Virgin, posted a photo of himself with Cole Sprouse as his "before" photo.

Sprouse, one of the stars of teen drama Riverdale, commented on the photo saying: "Glad to know I finally get facial hair".

AWW, THEY'VE GROWN UP

Australian siblings Robert and Bindi Irwin, the children of "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, look as cute and as close as ever in the more recent photo.

SAME EMPTY CABINET

With Liverpool currently sitting at the top of the English Premier League table, football fans from other clubs were quick to make a jibe at the club's trophy-less stretch of history.

DOBBY IS STILL DEAD

Harry Potter fans will get this one. The house elf Dobby was killed in the last book of the series.

Dobby in 2009 vs Dobby in 2019 pic.twitter.com/P9yJ5QcAqb — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) January 14, 2019

CLIMATE CHANGE WOES

While other memes for the challenge seek to inject some humour into our daily lives, this post reminds us of the sobering truth that climate change is a reality.

THANK YOU, NEXT CAR

Car owners in Singapore might chuckle at this. Ten years is the period of a certificate of entitlement that represents a right to vehicle ownership and use of the limited road space for that period.

THE REAL 10 YEAR CHALLENGE

Warning, this photo might give you nightmares.