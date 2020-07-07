Bookmark This! Ep 15: Escape into these books

As Singapore eases into phase two of the opening up of its economy, journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li pick out some escapist reads in the latest episode of this Straits Times literary podcast, from swashbuckling vigilantes to fantastical moving castles.

Choose your own adventure in Intan Paramaditha's The Wandering or flee a futuristic Singapore for new worlds in Judith Huang's Sofia And The Utopia Machine. Listen at str.sg/JdRD

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee Edited by: Penelope Lee

Follow Bookmark This! Podcast series and rate us on:

Channel: str.sg/JWas

Apple Podcasts: str.sg/JWae

Spotify: str.sg/JWan

Google Podcasts: str.sg/JWah

Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg