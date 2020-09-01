Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

3. (-) The Community Cat Chronicles by Eleanor Nilsson and Lachlan Madsen

4. (5) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (-) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

6. (3) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

7. (-) Fire And Blood by George R. R. Martin

8. (-) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (10) Normal People by Sally Rooney

9. (-) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

10. (-) Crescent City #1: House Of Earth And Blood by Sarah J. Maas

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

3. (2) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

4. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

6. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

7. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (-) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

9. (-) Humankind by Rutger Bregman

10. (10) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

10. (-) Thinking, Fast And Slow by Daniel Kahneman

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

2. (3) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

3. (4) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

4. (5) The Magic Of The Mirror by Thea Stilton

5. (7) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

6. (-) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

7. (9) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

8. (6) Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

9. (-) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

10. (-) Dokkaebi: Vicious Spirits by Kat Cho