Why Music Matters: Inspiring children through red bean soup and music

SINGAPORE - After learning to make red bean soup, children at pre-school Child at Street 11 and Singaporean conductor Kahchun Wong organised the Red Bean Concert in March 2018.

The students at the pre-school for children from diverse and under-resourced backgrounds gathered with residents at the Kebun Baru Community Centre for the concert curated by Wong to include a variety of Asian and Western classics.

"Kahchun and his musicians brought so much joy and warmth to our residents, including our young and our vulnerable," said Henry Kwek, MP of Kebun Baru.

The fourth episode of a digital series called Why Music Matters shows how the children and the community come together through a bowl of red bean soup.

The seven-part series offers a glimpse of the activities and impact of Project Infinitude, which was set up to share Wong's love for music with children. It airs every Thursday on The Straits Times' website and social media channels.