Trials for small-scale live performances amid Covid-19 to begin on Sept 11

SINGAPORE - Small-scale live performances will be held at selected venues from Sept 11, the National Arts Council (NAC) said in an advisory issued on Thursday (Sept 3) evening.

These limited trials will be held at venues managed by the NAC, Esplanade, Singapore Chinese Orchestra, Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and Arts House Limited. This is a cautious step towards the re-opening of live performance venues which have been closed since March 26, in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Not all the trials will be open to the public and audiences are to be capped at 50. Minimum distances between audience members will be implemented and no interactions between the audience and performers or crew will be allowed.

The NAC added in the advisory: "We seek the public's understanding that the audience experience for these pilot performances will differ from previous performances, as a result of the safe management measures to ensure the safety of all involved.

"For example, audiences will have to observe safe distancing and refrain from congregating in common spaces, not move freely around the venue, and not participate in the production (e.g. singing or dancing) or interact with the performers."

Safe management measures will be implemented to ensure limited contact between unmasked performers and crew members. Larger safe distances will also be put in place when higher risk activities such as singing or playing of wind/brass instruments are involved.

Although arts companies were allowed to resume work and rehearsals on June 22, live performances are still prohibited. Arts companies have been suffering from box office losses and culture workers have lost income during this period.

Cinemas re-opened on July 13 and the arts community has been anxiously awaiting the re-opening of venues.

SCO’s executive director Terence Ho, 50, said the orchestra is ready to resume operations having worked out logistics during rehearsals and livestream performances in the past weeks.

He is confident of meeting the “whole checklist” of requirements, ranging from front of house management to safety measures both on and off the stage, for its two trials on Sept 11 and 12.

He added: “It’s another step towards bringing audiences back into halls.”

