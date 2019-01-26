Singapore's bridges come alive for i Light Singapore - Bicentennial Edition

SINGAPORE - A human figure "leaps" across the Singapore River in an art installation inspired by the island state's rapid development.

"I've always seen Singapore as fast-running and jumping into the future," says Turin-born artist Angelo Bonello, who created a series of LED figures in different stages of a leap, which come aglow in succession.

His artwork, Run Beyond, has been installed on Elgin Bridge - one of six bridges on the Singapore River and in the Marina Bay area that will be decked with light art installations during the i Light festival - an annual sustainable light art festival.

The i Light Singapore - Bicentennial Edition runs this year from Monday (Jan 28) to Feb 24 and kicks off islandwide bicentennial activities to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Sir Stamford Raffles, the founder of modern Singapore.

In keeping with the festival's theme Bridges Of Time, light art installations will be on display at the Esplanade Bridge, Elgin Bridge, Cavenagh Bridge, Anderson Bridge, Jubilee Bridge and Helix Bridge.

At Jubilee Bridge, hundreds of vertical flags will be illuminated by kaleidoscopic lighting, and on the ground below Esplanade Bridge, information relating to Singapore and the world - ranging from population figures to the number of e-mails sent - will be projected in real time.

Over at Anderson Bridge near the Fullerton Hotel, a gigantic "light metronome" installation called Time Rhythm will feature light projections set to music.

Festival director Jason Chen, who is also the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) director for place management, says "connection" was a key motif for this year's festival, which has more than 30 light art installations and a multimedia show. These are created by artists from 15 countries, including Singapore.

"This connection is about how we have seen people coming to Singapore before 1819 and after 1819, forming communities... and how these individuals were able to prosper in Singapore, setting up their homes here. They also reached out to the world and the region," he says, adding that the theme Bridges Of Time helps convey this.

Installed on Cavenagh Bridge is the artwork Where Do Stories Begin/ Where Do Stories End, by Singapore artist Michael Lee and interdisciplinary art duo Perception3.

The words "Where Do Stories Begin", in LED neon lights on one side of the bridge, can be seen against a view of Boat Quay, which was the first stretch of the Singapore River to be developed. Meanwhile, "Where Do Stories End" appears on the other side of the bridge with Marina Bay Sands as its backdrop.

Perception3 artist Regina De Rozario says: "One of the key themes we were interested in was the idea of narratives, and how layered narratives are... not just historical narratives, but personal narratives."

The public can take part in a range of guided and self-guided tours during i Light Singapore and view the artworks on foot and by boat.

For more information visit https://www.ilightsingapore.sg/Discover/Light-Tours

TIME FRAME



ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



WHAT: Information relating to Singapore and the world - ranging from population figures to the number of e-mails sent - will be projected in real time onto the ground below Esplanade Bridge, in this installation by Netherlands-based multidisciplinary studio DONIS.

WHERE: Esplanade Bridge

ORIFLAMMES



ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



WHAT: Hundreds of vertical flags flap in the breeze while illuminated by kaleidoscopic lighting. It is the creation of French artist Sebastien Lefevre.

WHERE: Jubilee Bridge

THE TIME VORTEX



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



WHAT: Pedestrians on the bridge will be surrounded by lights whizzing through "space" in this installation - conceived by Netherlands-based design duo Paul Vendel and Sandra de Wolf - which plays with the idea of time travel.

WHERE: Helix Bridge

RUN BEYOND



ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



WHAT: A human figure takes a bold leap across the Singapore River in this installation by Turin-born artist Angelo Bonello as a series of LED figures come aglow in succession.

WHERE: Elgin Bridge

WHERE DO STORIES BEGIN / WHERE DO STORIES END



ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



WHAT: LED neon lights on the two sides of the bridge ask the questions "Where Do Stories Begin" and "Where Do Stories end" in this installation by Singapore artist Michael Lee and interdisciplinary art duo Perception3. The words "Where Do Stories Begin" appear against the backdrop of Boat Quay - the first stretch of the Singapore River to be developed - while "Where Do Stories End" can be seen in front of Marina Bay Sands.

WHERE: Cavenagh Bridge

TIME RHYTHM



ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



WHAT: A gigantic metronome-inspired installation called Time Rhythm will feature light projections set to music. It is created by Spanish artist Xavi Bove and Barcelona-based multidisciplinary studio Onionlab.

WHERE: Anderson Bridge