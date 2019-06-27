Singaporean to head The Olympic Museum in Switzerland

SINGAPORE - National Museum of Singapore director Angelita Teo will become the first Singaporean to helm The Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Ms Teo will leave the National Heritage Board, which she first joined in 2002, on Sept 21 and become director of the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage from Oct 1.

She will succeed Mr Francis Gabet at The Olympic Museum, which was inaugurated in 1993 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and houses exhibitions and programmes related to sport and the Olympic Games.

Ms Teo has spent six years as the director of the National Museum of Singapore, during which she launched projects such as the DigiMuse programme, which blends art, history and technology.

She has also been festival director for the Singapore Heritage Festival and the Singapore Night Festival.

IOC director general Christophe De Kepper said of Ms Teo: "Her operational and strategic competences in the areas of culture and heritage will be valuable to enable the Foundation to pursue its development and address its future challenges."

National Heritage Board chief executive Chang Hwee Nee said: "Angelita has been an energetic leader with a strong focus on innovation and experimentation. She has shown us that by putting history and technology together, we can enhance knowledge and increase enjoyment and access for audiences."

She added of Ms Teo's new appointment: "This speaks highly of Singapore's cultural professionals. I look forward to her flying the Singapore flag high and further strengthening international collaboration with Singapore."

NHB said they would announce Ms Teo's replacement at an appropriate time.