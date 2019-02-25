Singapore International Festival of Arts 2019: VR theatre, multimedia dance-offs

SINGAPORE - Tech takes the stage at the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) this year. Theatre that is part virtual reality and part live performance, free dance-offs against your own recorded self, and Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto improvising a musical duet to moving images were among the headline acts announced on Monday ( Feb 25) at The Arts House.

The annual event returns from May 16 to June 2 and is helmed by festival director Gaurav Kripalani (whose three-year term began last year). Sifa is presented by not-for-profit organisation Arts House Limited (AHL)and commissioned by the National Arts Council.

Last year's festival had an attendance of over 55,000, and sold 84 per cent of its tickets. Organisers say ticketholders spent an estimated four days at the festival and 65 per cent of viewers were first-time patrons of the festival.

The numbers are encouraging, says Ms Sarah Martin, chief executive officer of AHL, given that last year was the start of a new cycle under a new festival director, and shifted the festival away from the established August-September main season. "With all these new parameters, we have new audiences."

New performance genres feature in this year's Sifa, which includes VR-plus-theatre show Frogman by UK company curious directive from May 21 to 26 at the School of the Arts (SOTA) Studio Theatre, and free public dance-off We Can Dance by Canadian troupe Daily tous les jours with Canadian/Singaporean dancers ScRach MarcS.

In this large-scale interactive installation at the ground-floor plaza of the National Library Building, members of the public record dance moves and then have dynamic versions of themselves projected on the walls for others to imitate or respond to. We Can Dance starts on May 10 and runs until the end of the festival.

On May 24 and 25, the Esplanade Theatre will be flooded with water and moving images for ST/LL, an interdisciplinary performance installation by Japanese art collective Dumb Type, set to music by Japanese composer Sakamoto. On May 28, Sakamoto, who is known for the Oscar-winning soundtrack of The Last Emperor, will perform an improvisatory work, Fragments, on this same set, to visuals by Dumb Type's founder Shiro Takatani.



The Esplanade Theatre will be flooded with water and moving images for ST/LL on May 24 and 25. PHOTO: YOSHIKAZU INOUE



Other headline acts include a concert by storied American jazz guitarist Bill Frisell and his Bill Frisell Trio on May 29 at the Victoria Theatre, and German choreographer Sasha Waltz's signature work, Korper, presented on May 31 and June 1 at the Esplanade Theatre.

Festival director Kripalani says of this year's programme: "For me, it was very much about identifying individual artists, both locally and internationally, who were game-changers and had a unique voice."

As announced in December, the festival features new commissions from local artists, including Toy Factory Productions' reworked Kun opera, A Dream Under The Southern Bough: Reverie (May 31 to June 2 at the Drama Centre Theatre) and Checkpoint Theatre's drama around aid workers, Displaced Persons' Welcome Dinner (May 24 to 26 at the Victoria Theatre).

A third commission by Singaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen, The Mysterious Lai Teck (May 17 to 19 at the SOTA Drama Theatre), explores the life of a historical figure. Lai Teck led the Malayan Communist Party during World War II, but also betrayed the party multiple times during the occupation of Singapore. The work blends projections, shadow play, music and the use of an animatronic puppet.

This is Ho's third work for Singapore's flagship arts festival, which he says set the stage for his trans-disciplinary approach today. In 2007, when it was still the Singapore Arts Festival, he and film-maker Fran Borgia created The King Lear Project, which had a curtain call and post-show talk but no performance of the Shakespeare play. In 2009 he collaborated with local music group The Observatory in presenting his film Earth with a live performance. "This trans-disciplinary approach, working with moving image, sound and the mechanics of theatre continue to define my practice today," he says.

As was the case in last year's Sifa, this year The Arts House becomes the Festival House, hosting talks and discussions associated with the performances, as well as F&B options. Also, following last year's initiative, Sifa will offer $10 student tickets to all shows for those with a valid student pass.

The festival director says he hopes Sifa will be a transformative experience for young audiences, just as the arts festival shaped his tastes when he was growing up. "It's my goal to have every Singaporean, when they say: 'What should we do tonight?' they mean what show should we see tonight."

Ms Martin adds: "The dream is to make the arts a lifestyle choice."

The Singapore International Festival of Arts 2019 runs from May 16 to June 2. Tickets are available from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg). For more information, go to sifa.sg